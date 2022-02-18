Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

