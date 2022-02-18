CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Shares Down 7%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 136,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 734,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

