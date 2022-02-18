All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.72). 18,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.72).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.18. The stock has a market cap of £545.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67.
All Active Asset Capital Company Profile (LON:AAA)
