West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,751 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.