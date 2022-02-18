DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $16.93 on Friday. DIC Asset has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.
DIC Asset Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.