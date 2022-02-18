DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $16.93 on Friday. DIC Asset has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

