Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.