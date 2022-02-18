BitWhite Market Capitalization Tops $106,392.58 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $106,392.58 and $37,012.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.