Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans Dividend of $0.92

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Ansell stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.
About Ansell
