Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Plans Dividend of $0.92

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

