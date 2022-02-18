Engie Brasil Energia S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.
About Engie Brasil Energia
