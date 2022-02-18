MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €208.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €208.00 ($236.36) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €211.31 ($240.13).

MTX opened at €207.50 ($235.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €185.97 and a 200-day moving average of €190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

