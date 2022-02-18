Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

