Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,067 shares of company stock valued at $111,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

