ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,751.50

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $48,751.50 and $4,146.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00038916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00108177 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,696,546 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

