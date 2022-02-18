AGL Energy Limited Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

