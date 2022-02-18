JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

