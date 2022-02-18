Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

