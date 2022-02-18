KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $53.67 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

