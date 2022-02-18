Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,776 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $588,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $85.92 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

