Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%.

GRIN stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

