Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%.
GRIN stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.