Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aytu Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.54).

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

