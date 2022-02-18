Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.66. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.