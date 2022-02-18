Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 136,309 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 13.68% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $497,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA opened at $93.31 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

