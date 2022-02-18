Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,638 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.74% of Autodesk worth $466,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

