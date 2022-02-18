Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,937,000 after buying an additional 864,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

