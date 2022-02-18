W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $471.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.26 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

