Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

