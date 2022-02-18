Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Humana has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $27.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $424.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.51. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.