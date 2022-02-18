Needham & Company LLC Lowers nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $21.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

nLIGHT stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,427 shares of company stock worth $609,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

