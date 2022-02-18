The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,633 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12.

On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

