Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $9,630,226.35 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

