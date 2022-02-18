Capital World Investors Sells 470,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $74,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

