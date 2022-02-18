$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

