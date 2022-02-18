Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.18 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.36, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

