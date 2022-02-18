Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

