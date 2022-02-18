Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,794 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

