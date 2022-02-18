Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $117,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

