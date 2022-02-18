Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,431,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

