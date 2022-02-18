Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

