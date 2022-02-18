Capital World Investors Buys 16,988 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $135,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

