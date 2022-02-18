Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $94,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $378,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

