Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

