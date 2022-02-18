Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Shares of LOPE opened at $81.98 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

