Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCSA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,554 shares of company stock worth $52,520 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

