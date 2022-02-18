Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.44. AerCap reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,667,151,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,190,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

