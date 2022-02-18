Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.91. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.