Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

