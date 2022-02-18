SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells $40,637.72 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SIBN opened at $20.21 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
