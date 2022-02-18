SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells $40,637.72 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIBN opened at $20.21 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

