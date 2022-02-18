Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

