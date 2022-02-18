Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CGNX stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

