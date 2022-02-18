Centiva Capital LP Invests $647,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

